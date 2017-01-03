Brazil's BNDES to focus lending on projects of high social impact
Jan 5 Brazil's state development bank BNDES plans to focus loan disbursements on areas of high social impact like education, healthcare, infrastructure and the environment, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Thursday. The bank, which is considered as the main source of long-term financing for companies in Brazil, will raise the revenue threshold used to classify small and mid-sized firms so they have more access to credit, Bastos told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
