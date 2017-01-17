Brazilians Want Their Own Donald Trump

Brazilians Want Their Own Donald Trump

If Brazilians were ever shocked that the U.S. decided to put a onetime star of The Apprentice in the White House, they're over it. Two popular potential candidates for the 2018 contest in Latin America's largest country are former hosts of O Aprendiz , the local version of the show.

Chicago, IL

