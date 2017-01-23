Brazilian police hunt 52 inmates after jailbreak

Brazilian police were hunting for 52 inmates who broke out of a jail on Tuesday in the latest unrest to hit the country's overcrowded prisons. Smoke billows from Bauru's Penitentiary Progression Centre , 330km from Sao Paulo, Brazil, after 62 inmate escaped from the semi-open detention centre after setting fire to a pavilion.

