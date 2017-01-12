Brazilian judge cites loans to JBS, Marfrig in Caixa probe
Jan 13 A former minister to Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed on Friday. Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa, and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA , Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search warrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|4 hr
|Tuan6187
|50
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC