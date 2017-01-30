Brazilian hitman shoots guests at Alagoas wedding
The wedding assassin: Gunman follows bride and groom as they walk down the aisle during Brazilian wedding... before pulling out a handgun and shooting at guests A would-be killer nonchalantly walked down the aisle behind the bride and groom at a Brazilian wedding before pulling a gun from his waistband and firing shots. Umberto Ferreira dos Santos, known by his nickname Betinho, opened fire at guests at the ceremony inside a church in Limoeiro de Anadia.
