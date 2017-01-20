Brazilian celebrity priest is stabbed in the neck during a televised mass
Celebrity priest is stabbed in the neck during televised Mass at a Brazilian church by worshipper who was upset by the pastor's previous service Evangelical pastor Valdemiro Santiago, 53, was stabbed in the neck and back at a church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday morning One of the congregants stabbed him in the back and the neck with a knife as the priest reached out to perform a ritual laying-on of hands Evangelical pastor Valdemiro Santiago, 53, was left clutching his bleeding neck after the attack at a church in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday morning. One of the congregants stabbed him in the back and the neck with a knife as the priest reached out to perform a ritual laying-on of hands.
