Brazilian authorities build temporary wall to quell deadly prison clashes
Brazilian security officials worked to complete an improvised wall of metal shipping containers on Sunday inside a prison where rival gangs have clashed in the past week, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 inmates. Workers place a container to separate two factions of drug gangs during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 21, 2017.
