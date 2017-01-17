Brazilian authorities build temporary...

Brazilian authorities build temporary wall to quell deadly prison clashes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Brazilian security officials worked to complete an improvised wall of metal shipping containers on Sunday inside a prison where rival gangs have clashed in the past week, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 inmates. Workers place a container to separate two factions of drug gangs during an uprising at Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC