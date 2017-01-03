Brazil to transfer gang leaders after prison massacre
Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday that authorities would move quickly to identify and transfer the gang bosses out of the crowded jail in the remote jungle state of Amazonas where the fighting between rival drug gangs left 56 dead on Sunday. The riot lasted for 17 hours in the Anisio Jobim Complex in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.
