Brazil to transfer gang leaders after...

Brazil to transfer gang leaders after prison massacre

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said on Tuesday that authorities would move quickly to identify and transfer the gang bosses out of the crowded jail in the remote jungle state of Amazonas where the fighting between rival drug gangs left 56 dead on Sunday. The riot lasted for 17 hours in the Anisio Jobim Complex in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC