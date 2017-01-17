Brazil Supreme Court justice killed in plane crash - son
Jan 19 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who is overseeing a graft investigation into dozens of senior politicians, was killed in a plane crash off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state on Thursday, his son said. "Dear friends, we have just received confirmation that our dad died! Thank you all for your thoughts," Francisco Prehn Zavascki said on his Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC