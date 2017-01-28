Brazil struggles to curb prison violence that has killed 125

In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, inmates stand surrounded by police after a deadly prison riot at the Alcacuz prison in Nisia Floresta, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities are scrambling to find ways to stop a wave of prison violence that has killed at least 125 inmates in two weeks, many decapitated and with their hearts and intestines ripped out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.