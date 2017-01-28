Brazil struggles to curb prison violence that has killed 125
In this Jan. 15, 2017 file photo, inmates stand surrounded by police after a deadly prison riot at the Alcacuz prison in Nisia Floresta, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil. Brazilian authorities are scrambling to find ways to stop a wave of prison violence that has killed at least 125 inmates in two weeks, many decapitated and with their hearts and intestines ripped out.
