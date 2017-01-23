Brazil starts talks with 2nd state fo...

Brazil starts talks with 2nd state for fiscal rescue -finmin

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 24 Brazil's federal government has started talks with the state of Rio Grande do Sul for a fiscal rescue plan similar to the program being negotiated with Rio de Janeiro, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday. Talks should advance quickly as Rio Grande do Sul has already taken relevant austerity measures, Meirelles said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Mon Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC