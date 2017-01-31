Brazil solar energy drive stalled by ...

Brazil solar energy drive stalled by high costs, strict rules

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A government plan to spur the construction of solar energy farms in Brazil is faltering because of high costs, strict rules requiring local components and low-priced competition from Chinese suppliers, say regulators and power sector executives. Developers had been excited about solar power's potential in a continent-sized country with 200 million consumers and plentiful sunlight.

Chicago, IL

