Brazil remembers Supreme Court judge killed in plane crash
" Family, friends and dignitaries are remembering the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash weeks before an important ruling in a massive corruption case. Justice Teori Zavascki's body was lying Saturday in the federal court in the southern city of Porto Alegre, where he had previously served as a judge.
