Brazil remembers Supreme Court judge killed in plane crash

Family, friends and dignitaries on Saturday remembered the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who died in a plane crash weeks before an important ruling in a massive corruption case. Justice Teori Zavascki was in charge of handling accusations against politicians in the "Car Wash" investigation, a multibillion dollar kickback scheme involving the state oil company Petrobras.

Chicago, IL

