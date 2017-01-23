Brazil Probe Sees No Mechanical Failure in Judge's Plane Crash
A small plane carrying a Brazilian Supreme Court justice overseeing a political bribery investigation did not suffer any obvious mechanical failure when it crashed into a bay amid heavy rain and killed all five on board, investigators said on Tuesday. That preliminary analysis came from what investigators heard on the final 30 minutes of audio captured by the plane's cockpit voice recorder.
