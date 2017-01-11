Brazil prison head removed as country...

Brazil prison head removed as country grapples with inmate violence

A 17-hour uprising at a prison in Brazil claimed the lives of at least 56 prisoners over the weekend, state-run media agency Agencia Brasil reported Monday. The head of the Brazilian jail where 56 inmates were killed during a riot on New Year's Day has been removed from office, state-run media agency Agencia Brasil reported.

