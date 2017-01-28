Brazil jail riot likely killed more than 30: police1 hour ago

Brasilia, Jan 15: The latest prison riot in northern Brazil is thought to have killed more than 30 people, some of them beheaded, officials said today, tripling an earlier estimated death toll." There are probably more than 30 dead" at the Alcacuz prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte, police investigator Otacilio de Medeiros told reporters after leaving the jail.The bloodbath that erupted last night was the latest of several gruesome gang-related massacres this year in the country's overcrowded prisons.

