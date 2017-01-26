Brazil Issues Arrest Warrant for Billionaire Eike Batista
Federal police in Brazil have issued a warrant for the arrest of billionaire businessman Eike Batista and eight others charging them with the money laundering of approximately US$100 million in the Lava Jato corruption scandal. Police officers went to the Batista's house early Thursday morning but were unable to find the billionaire.
