Brazil Issues Arrest Warrant for Billionaire Eike Batista

14 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Federal police in Brazil have issued a warrant for the arrest of billionaire businessman Eike Batista and eight others charging them with the money laundering of approximately US$100 million in the Lava Jato corruption scandal. Police officers went to the Batista's house early Thursday morning but were unable to find the billionaire.

