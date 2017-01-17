Brazil investigating dozens of suspected yellow fever cases
The outbreak is centered in the east-central state of Minas Gerais, whose governor declared a 180-state of emergency this month after an initial report of eight deaths. The government says it's sent 2 million extra doses of vaccine against the disease to Minas Gerais.
