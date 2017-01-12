Brazil: head of jail dismissed follow...

Brazil: head of jail dismissed following the death of 56 inmates during riot

The dismissal came as a reaction to the news that, weeks before the killings, two inmates had alerted the government that officials of the prison were receiving money from gangs in exchange for allowing the entry of weapons, phones and drugs into the prison. The two inmates who alerted the government were fearing for their lives in prison, and a request was made to transfer them.

