Brazil gov't expects to ink fiscal de...

Brazil gov't expects to ink fiscal deal with Rio next week

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 11 The Brazilian government expects to sign late next week a deal to ease the debt burden of the cash-strapped state of Rio de Janeiro in exchange for the implementation of austerity measures, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday. After meeting with Rio de Janeiro governor Fernando Pezao and the head of state-run bank Banco do Brasil, Paulo Caffarelli, Meirelles said the government would not give the state new loans but that banks could do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 5 hr luonvuive 49
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC