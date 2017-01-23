Brazil Government Rules Out Changes to Pension Reform Plan
Brazil's government has ruled out significant changes to its pension reform plan as the market has already priced in its approval in its current form, according to President Michel Temer's top aide. Expressing confidence that Congress would pass the government's proposal in the first half of 2017, presidential chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said that there would be no negotiating over the plan's key elements, including a minimum retirement age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|7 hr
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan 17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC