Brazil Government Rules Out Changes to Pension Reform Plan

Brazil's government has ruled out significant changes to its pension reform plan as the market has already priced in its approval in its current form, according to President Michel Temer's top aide. Expressing confidence that Congress would pass the government's proposal in the first half of 2017, presidential chief of staff Eliseu Padilha said that there would be no negotiating over the plan's key elements, including a minimum retirement age.

