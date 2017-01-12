Brazil gang at center of prison killings gets power in jails

This Jan. 18, 2016 photo attained by the Associated Press shows prisoners, some on the floor, in a crowded cell at the Instituto Penal Placido de Sa Carvalho in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "The penitentiary system has been in crisis a long time and gotten worse in the last 10 years," Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes said recently, noting there has been a lack of investment amid a ballooning prisoner population.

