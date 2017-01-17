Brazil: Five suspected 'black urine' ...

Brazil: Five suspected 'black urine' cases reported in Ceara state

The State Health Department reported five suspected cases of "acute myalgia to clear", known as "black urine disease", between January 5 and 19. According to the note released earlier this Thursday by the secretariat, two patients are male and three are female. Of these, three are from Fortaleza, one is resident in Salvador and another resident of SA o Paulo.

