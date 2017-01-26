Brazil Federal Government to Provide ...

Brazil Federal Government to Provide Rio with R$6.5 Billion in Loans

Yesterday the state of Rio de Janeiro signed a term of commitment to receive financial relief from the federal government. To remedy a deficit that should reach R$26,132 billion in 2017, the state will receive the federal guarantee to take out two loans of approximately R$6.5 billion.

Chicago, IL

