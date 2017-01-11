Brazil eyes privatizing domestic airp...

Brazil eyes privatizing domestic airports in Rio and Sao Paulo

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 11 Brazil's government may privatize operations of domestic airports in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the busiest in the country, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Wednesday. Brazil has already handed over operations of international airports in its two biggest cities, but the Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo and Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro are still run entirely by state operator Infraero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Mon Tuan 48
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,820,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC