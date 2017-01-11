Brazil eyes privatizing domestic airports in Rio and Sao Paulo

Jan 11 Brazil's government may privatize operations of domestic airports in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, two of the busiest in the country, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Wednesday. Brazil has already handed over operations of international airports in its two biggest cities, but the Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo and Santos Dumont Airport in Rio de Janeiro are still run entirely by state operator Infraero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.