Brazil central bank autonomy bill not...

Brazil central bank autonomy bill not a priority -source

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer will not submit legislation to give more autonomy to the central bank this year, delaying the decision until the economy stabilizes in 2018 or 2019, a senior member of the government's economic team said on Tuesday. The official, who asked not to be named to speak freely, said the government will prioritize labor and pension reforms this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan 23 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan 17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC