Brazil central bank autonomy bill not a priority -source
Jan 31 Brazilian President Michel Temer will not submit legislation to give more autonomy to the central bank this year, delaying the decision until the economy stabilizes in 2018 or 2019, a senior member of the government's economic team said on Tuesday. The official, who asked not to be named to speak freely, said the government will prioritize labor and pension reforms this year.
