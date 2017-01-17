Brazil c.bank says rate cuts not only tool to bolster economy
Jan 17 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Tuesday that monetary easing "is not the only game in town" to revive the falterig economy. In remarks published by the central bank, Goldfajn told investors at the World Economic Forum in Davos that monetary policy complements other government policies and structural reforms to bolster activity.
