Brazil businessman Eike Batista ensnared in corruption probe
" A Brazilian businessman famous for amassing and then losing a multi-billion-dollar fortune is the latest person to get caught up in a wide-ranging corruption probe roiling Latin America's largest nation. Federal police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Eike Batista for allegedly paying bribes to former Rio state Gov. Sergio Cabral to gain advantage in government contracts.
