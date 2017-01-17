Brazil Authorizes National Army Troops to Patrol Natal Streets
President of Brazil, Michel Temer, authorized on Thursday the deployment of Armed Forces troops to Natal, Rio Grande do Norte. The military personnel will reinforce security in the streets of the state's capital after the ongoing rebellions in the AlcaA uz State Penitentiary.
