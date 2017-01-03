Brazil authorities: 33 die in prison,...

Brazil authorities: 33 die in prison, days after 60 killed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Relatives attend the burial of an inmate killed in a prison riot, at the Parque Taruma cemetery, in Manaus, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The killing of dozens of inmates in two Brazilian prisons put Amazonas Gov. Jose Melo under fire and led him to say that that there were "no saints," among the victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 28 unblocked games 46
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,118

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC