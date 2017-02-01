Brazil and Colombia pledge to fight d...

Brazil and Colombia pledge to fight drug trafficking

The Star Online

Defence ministers from Brazil and Colombia agreed to step up their fight against drug traffickers at a meeting on Tuesday in the Brazilian city of Manaus, where feuding drug gangs set off a recent string of deadly prison riots. The countries promised to share intelligence and transportation along a porous 1,000-mile border cutting through the Amazon rainforest, where they have struggled to slow the flow of drugs in recent years.

Chicago, IL

