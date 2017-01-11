Bones of Mengele, - Angel of Death,' teaching tool in Brazil

In this Dec. 7, 2016 photo, forensic doctor Daniel Munoz shows the skull of Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, at the school of medicine of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In an ironic twist that many Holocaust survivors may see as a form of justice, forensic medical students in Brazil are now learning their trade with the remains of Josef Mengele, the notorious Nazi Angel of Death of the Auschwitz concentration camp who conducted horrific experiments on thousands of Jews.

