Bones of Mengele, 'Angel of Death,' a teaching tool in Brazil
For more than 30 years, the bones of Josef Mengele, a German doctor who conducted horrific experiments on thousands of Jews at Auschwitz, lay unclaimed inside a blue plastic bag in Sao Paulo's Legal Medical Institute. Dr. Daniel Romero Munoz, who led the team that identified Mengele's remains in 1985, saw an opportunity to put them to use.
