Barafundle has been named in the top 25 beaches worldwide by travel lifestyle magazine Passport
A SOUTH Pembrokeshire beach has been named the top 25 in the world, ranking alongside celebrated attractions in Hawaii, Cuba, Mexico and Tahiti. Barafundle, one of only two beaches in the UK to make the list by New York-based Passport, an international travel lifestyle magazine, even beats globally famous attraction Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema Beach, immortalised by the bossa nova hit The girl from Ipanema.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|19 hr
|luonvuive
|49
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC