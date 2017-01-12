Barafundle has been named in the top ...

Barafundle has been named in the top 25 beaches worldwide by travel lifestyle magazine Passport

A SOUTH Pembrokeshire beach has been named the top 25 in the world, ranking alongside celebrated attractions in Hawaii, Cuba, Mexico and Tahiti. Barafundle, one of only two beaches in the UK to make the list by New York-based Passport, an international travel lifestyle magazine, even beats globally famous attraction Rio de Janeiro's Ipanema Beach, immortalised by the bossa nova hit The girl from Ipanema.

