At least 20 firefighters killed in Tehran building collapse
At least 20 firefighters were killed when a 17-storey Tehran commercial building collapsed on top of them as they tried to put out a blaze, Iranian state television quoted the city's mayor as saying on Thursday. Firefighters try to control a bus on fire in an apparent protest of the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 18, 2017.
