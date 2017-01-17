At least 20 firefighters killed in Tehran building collapse

At least 20 firefighters were killed when a 17-storey Tehran commercial building collapsed on top of them as they tried to put out a blaze, Iranian state television quoted the city's mayor as saying on Thursday. Firefighters try to control a bus on fire in an apparent protest of the transfer of inmates from the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazil, January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.