AM briefing: Gunman kills 11 at house party

A gunman has stormed a house party and killed at least 11 people and himself during New Year celebrations in the southeastern Brazilian city of Campinas. Police in the state of Sao Paulo said the shooter is believed to have been angry over a separation from his former wife, who was among those killed.

