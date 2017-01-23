Alawi receives credentials of Brazil's envoy to Oman
This came when Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received the ambassador in his office yesterday. Photo-File This came when Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received the ambassador in his office yesterday.
