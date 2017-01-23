Alawi receives credentials of Brazil'...

Alawi receives credentials of Brazil's envoy to Oman

This came when Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received the ambassador in his office yesterday.

