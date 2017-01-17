After 18 Month Standoff, New Israel Envoy to Brazil Installed
Brazil announced it has accepted Yossi Sheli as Israel's ambassador to the country putting an end to a standoff that led to a diplomatic abyss between the Jewish state and Latin America's flagship nation. The announcement made on Tuesday had been expected since Brazil's centrist President Michel Temer was sworn in amid the impeachment process of leftist Dilma Rousseff, whose Worker's Party had an openly anti-Israel platform.
