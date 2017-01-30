Abras cuts Brazil supermarket sales f...

Abras cuts Brazil supermarket sales forecast as recession still bites

Jan 30 Brazilian supermarkets on Monday cut their sales growth forecast for this year, reflecting efforts among households to funnel most of their disposable income into paying off debt amid Brazil's worst recession on record. Industry group Abras said inflation-adjusted consolidated revenues are expected to rise 1.3 percent this year, down from a prior forecast of 1.5 percent.

