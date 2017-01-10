A type of vampire bat has started feeding on humans in Brazil for the first known time
Many mammals - like humans - can easily survive on a broad diet, getting nutrition from whatever plants or animals happen to be available and seem most delicious at the time. But some other creatures survive on much more specialized diets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|22 hr
|Tuan6187
|50
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec '16
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC