A Key Judge in Brazil's Graft Scandal Just Died in a Plane Crash. Few Think It's an Accident.

In the past two years, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki authorized the investigation of 47 politicians accused of corruption; he sanctioned the first arrest of a sitting congressman since Brazil's dictatorship; and he suspended the mandate of house speaker Eduardo Cunha, accused of taking $40 million in bribes. So when the twin-engine aircraft spiriting him to a holiday weekend outside Rio de Janeiro crashed last week, killing all aboard, suspicions were rife about the possibility of foul play.

