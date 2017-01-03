4 skinheads arrested in Brazil for al...

4 skinheads arrested in Brazil for alleged plan to attack other neo-Nazis, Jews

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Jewish Community Voice

Four skinheads who reportedly were planning an attack on a group also carrying anti-Jewish neo-Nazi propaganda were arrested at a bustling Sao Paulo subway station. The skinheads, who were carrying knives and axes as well as the Nazi propaganda, were arrested Wednesday in Anhangabau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) 4 hr Mr Anh 47
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec '16 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC