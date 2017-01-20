4 Brazil Skinheads Arrested in Plot Against Jews and Neo-Nazis
Four skinheads who reportedly were planning an attack on a group also carrying anti-Jewish neo-Nazi propaganda were arrested at a bustling Sao Paulo subway station. The skinheads, who were carrying knives and axes as well as the Nazi propaganda, were arrested Wednesday in Anhangabau.
