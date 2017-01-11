11 killed at New Year's party in Brazil30 min ago

Sao Paulo , Jan 1: A man in Brazil has killed his former wife, son and nine others celebrating the arrival of the New Year, before shooting self, the BBC reported on Sunday.The unidentified man was carrying several firearms when he stormed the family house in Campinas, around 100 km from Sao Paulo, BBC reported quoting police.Another three persons were wounded. The murder occurred just before midnight, police said.

