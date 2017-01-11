11 killed at New Year's party in Brazil30 min ago
Sao Paulo , Jan 1: A man in Brazil has killed his former wife, son and nine others celebrating the arrival of the New Year, before shooting self, the BBC reported on Sunday.The unidentified man was carrying several firearms when he stormed the family house in Campinas, around 100 km from Sao Paulo, BBC reported quoting police.Another three persons were wounded. The murder occurred just before midnight, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Dec 28
|unblocked games
|46
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec 21
|UruEuWauWau
|28
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Dec 2
|VeloRaptor
|4
|Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor
|Nov '16
|Imprtnrd
|2
|Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|59
|Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16)
|Aug '16
|VeganTiger
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC