10 Die in new Brazilian prison riot

The latest riot happened at the Alcacuz prison, the largest prison in the state of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeast, according to the state government. Police and special military police forces were deployed to the prison, where the riot was still underway Saturday night, said Juliska Azevedo, a spokeswoman for the government.

