Venezuela reopens border crossings with Colombia, Brazil

Wednesday Dec 21

PanARMENIAN.Net - Thousands of Venezuelans crossed into Colombia on Tuesday, December 20 to buy food and medicine after their government partially reopened the border following a messy crackdown on what it called currency hoarders, AFP reports. "A lot of people have come to shop on the other side, because we can't find food, diapers for our babies, medicine," he said.

Chicago, IL

