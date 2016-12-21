UPDATE 2-Orascom aims for two of nine...

UPDATE 2-Orascom aims for two of nine seats on board of Brazil's Oi

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Dec 23 Orascom TMT Investments SARL will have two of nine seats on Oi SA's board if its binding offer to buy the Brazilian telephone carrier succeeds, Karim Nasr, the executive who is leading the talks, said in an interview on Friday. The remaining board seats will be filled by four independent people and three representatives of Oi's new shareholders, mainly creditors who agree to participate in a proposed capital injection, Nasr said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec 21 UruEuWauWau 28
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Dec 21 Minecraft 42
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Dec 2 VeloRaptor 4
News Anti-Gay Bishop Wins Runoff Election For Rio Mayor Nov '16 Imprtnrd 2
News Brazil recruits mosquitoes in fight against dis... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Kenya finishes 35th in Paralympic games Oct '16 Ainu 59
News Rubio: Trump is 'most vulgar person' to ever se... (Mar '16) Aug '16 VeganTiger 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,418

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC