UPDATE 2-Orascom aims for two of nine seats on board of Brazil's Oi

Dec 23 Orascom TMT Investments SARL will have two of nine seats on Oi SA's board if its binding offer to buy the Brazilian telephone carrier succeeds, Karim Nasr, the executive who is leading the talks, said in an interview on Friday. The remaining board seats will be filled by four independent people and three representatives of Oi's new shareholders, mainly creditors who agree to participate in a proposed capital injection, Nasr said.

