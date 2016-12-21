UPDATE 1-Singapore's GIC close to buying stake in Brazilian education firm -report
Dec 23 GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is close to buying a 40 percent stake in Brazilian education firm Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA for approximately 500 million reais , newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday. GIC signed an agreement for exclusive talks on the potential purchase which could be announced in January, Valor said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the talks.
