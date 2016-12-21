UPDATE 1-Brazil's charges worsen chance of ThyssenKurpp selling unit
Dec 20 Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors filed a lawsuit against former state Governor Sergio Cabral, two of his former secretaries and ThyssenKrupp AG steelmaking unit Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico SA for administrative impropriety over the granting of an operations license. The lawsuit worsens the prospects for selling the money-losing Brazilian plant, as Germany's ThyssenKrupp has been trying to do for four years.
